Asia-Pacific markets set for muted open as investors assess Trump's tariff plans

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are set to have a muted open Tuesday, as investors assessed U.S. President Donald Trump's postponement of 50% tariffs on European Union imports.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was set to open slightly higher, with the futures contract in Chicago at 37,575 while its counterpart in Osaka last traded at 37,610, against the index's Monday close of 37,531.53.

Hong Kong markets are poised to open flat with futures tied to the Hang Seng index at 23,200, compared to the benchmark's last close of 23,282.33.

Futures tied to Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index stood at 8,411, pointing to a higher open than its last close of 8,361.

U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

U.S. futures jumped as investors welcomed Trump's postponement of tariffs on imports from the European Union.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 407 points, or 1%. S&P 500 futures climbed 1.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures popped 1.3%.

— CNBC's Alex Harring contributed to this report.