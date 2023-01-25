Asia-Pacific Markets Rise Mostly Higher as Region Awaits Slew of Economic Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific shares climbed mostly higher on Thursday as the region awaits the release of a slew of economic data.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and Hang Seng Tech Index rose 1.71% and 2.45% respectively in their first hour of trade, leading gains in the region.

The Nikkei 225 and Topix traded flat following the release of the Bank of Japan's summary of opinions from last week's meeting. The Japanese yen last stood at 129.26 against the U.S. dollar.

The Kospi rose 0.28% and the Kosdaq added 0.54% even as South Korea's gross domestic product shrank 0.4% in the fourth quarter, marking the first contraction in more than two years.

Hong Kong and Philippines are also slated to release trade data. Singapore is posting its manufacturing output data for the month of December later in the day.

Markets in China and Australia are closed for a holiday.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks mostly dipped, as technology stocks languished following Microsoft's lackluster guidance.

Bank of Japan emphasizes need to keep current monetary policy

The Bank of Japan emphasized the need to maintain its current monetary policy, including leaving the yield curve control unchanged, according to the Summary of Opinions from its last meeting published Thursday.

"The Bank needs to continue with the current yield curve control, considering the outlook that it will take time to achieve the price stability target of 2 percent in a sustainable and stable manner," the release said, reiterating its unchanged stance on its inflation target.

The central bank continued its operations to purchase Japanese government bonds in response to upward pressure on yields. The Nikkei reported earlier this week that the BOJ disclosed holding technically more than 100% of several key 10-year JGBs – or running higher than the issuance amounts.

"There has been upward pressure on long-term interest rates, and the distortions on the yield curve have not dissipated," the BOJ said in its Summary of Opinions, noting additional purchases of JGBs as one of many options of action that it can take to keep its yield curve controlled within its tolerance range.

– Jihye Lee

Singapore factory output expected to fall 6.9%, extending decline since October

Singapore's year-on-year manufacturing output for December is expected to decline 6.9%, according to analysts polled by Reuters, which would register more than twice the drop recorded in November.

The projected forecast would also extend Singapore's manufacturing output decline since October, and November's figure of a 3.2% fall.

On a monthly basis, Singapore's factory output is expected to record a 1.1% drop.

—Lee Ying Shan

South Korea's economy marks first contraction since 2020

South Korea's gross domestic product declined 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter, marking the first contraction in two and a half years.

Private consumption dipped 0.4%, exports contracted by 5.8% and manufacturing fell by 4.1%, according to the Bank of Korea.

Government spending sharply increased 3.2% compared to third quarter's 0.1% rise.

On a year-on-year basis, South Korea's final quarter GDP gained 1.4% compared to a year earlier, slightly missing Reuters' expectations of a 1.5% growth.

— Lee Ying Shan

Stocks finish mixed

Stocks were mixed Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.88 points, or 0.03%, to end at 33,743.84. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.18% to close at 11,313.36, and the S&P 500 dipped 0.02% to settle at 4,016.22.

— Samantha Subin

Microsoft shares shed after-hours gains, turn negative

Microsoft shares slid about 1% in after-hours trading, reversing earlier gains.

Shares were initially higher after the company posted quarterly earnings per share that beat the Street's expectations. However, investors' sentiment soured after Microsoft issued disappointing guidance for revenue in the current quarter on its earnings conference call.

The company forecasted $50.5 billion to $51.5 billion in fiscal third quarter revenue, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv anticipated $52.43 billion.

Read more about Microsoft's results here.

-Darla Mercado, Jordan Novet