Asia-Pacific markets fall after Fed hikes rates to 22-year high

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific shares fell Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates to their highest level in more than 22 years while leaving the door open for further tightening.

Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped 0.32% during its first hour of trade. The Topix shed 0.27%. In South Korea, the Kospi dropped 0.23% and the Kosdaq slipped 1.33%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 opened 0.11% lower.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is poised to dip, with futures at 19,541 compared to the benchmark's close of 19,365.14. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Thursday raised its base rate by 25 basis points.

Overnight in the U.S., the main benchmarks closed mixed with the the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its best winning streak since 1987, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended the trading day with declines.

The Fed's FOMC on Wednesday raised its funds rate by a quarter percentage point to a target range of 5.25% to 5.5%. The midpoint of that target range would be the highest level for the benchmark rate since early 2001.

—CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

Dow closes higher Wednesday in 13-day advance

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher Wednesday, notching its best winning streak since 1987.

The Dow average added 82.05 points, or 0.23%, to 35,520.12. The 30-stock index extended its rally to 13 days, an advance it hasn't achieved since January 1987{=null}.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 declined 0.02% to 4,566.75. The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.12% to 14,127.28.

— Sarah Min

Fed hikes rates to highest level in more than 22 years

The Federal Reserve raised rates by a quarter-point Wednesday, as was widely expected. The increase pushes the benchmark rate to a range of 5.25%-5.5%, its highest level in more than 22 years.

The central bank also said it will "continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy," echoing its data-dependent approach to monetary policy.

— Fred Imbert, Jeff Cox