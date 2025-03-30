Japan stocks slump nearly 4% as fresh Trump tariffs due this week keep investors jittery

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets plunged Monday ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's fresh round of tariffs expected later in the week.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 started the day 3.9% lower while the broader Topix index lost 3.7%.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi index fell 2.4% while the small-cap Kosdaq declined 2.32%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 1.44%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index last traded at 23,284 pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 23,426.60.

U.S. futures slipped as investors await clarity on Trump's tariff plans.

Stocks had sold off sharply last Friday, amid growing uncertainty on U.S. trade policy and a bleak inflation outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 715.80 points, or 1.69%, at 41,583.90. The S&P 500 shed 1.97% to 5,580.94, ending the week down for the fifth time in the last six weeks. The Nasdaq Composite plunged 2.7% to settle at 17,322.99.

Shares of several technology giants dropped, putting pressure on the broader market. Google-parent Alphabet lost 4.9%, while Meta and Amazon each shed 4.3%.

