news

Asia-Pacific markets set to fall, tracking declines on Wall Street

By Lee Ying Shan, CNBC

Buildings in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday, May 22, 2023.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to fall on Thursday, tracking declines on Wall Street.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 is set to open lower with the futures contract in Osaka last trading at 36,840 against the index's last close of 37,298.98.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is also set to fall, with futures standing at 8,326, lower than the index's last close of 8,386.8.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 23,640, lower than its last close of 23,827.78.

Investors will be looking out for the unveiling of New Zealand's 2025 budget.

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Wednesday following a sizable sell-off on Wall Street as worries about a ballooning deficit deepened.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 60 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were both little changed.

Overnight stateside, the three major averages closed lower. Stocks sold off, pressured by a sharp spike higher in Treasury yields as traders grew worried that a new U.S. budget bill would put even more stress on the country's already large deficit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 816.80 points, or 1.91% to 41,860.44. The S&P 500 shed 1.61% to 5,844.61. The Nasdaq Composite slid 1.41% to 18,872.64.

The 30-year Treasury bond yield last traded around 5.09%, touching the highest level going back to October 2023. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield traded at 4.59%.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

— Sarah Min

Crypto stocks climb as bitcoin hits a record high

Romain Costaseca | Afp | Getty Images

Bitcoin broke through its January high-water mark to set a new record above $109,000 on Wednesday, helping fuel a rally in crypto-related stocks.

Shares of Coinbase were up 2.7% on the day, while brokerage stock Robinhood climbed 1.5%. MARA Holdings jumped more than 4%.

Bitcoin's high for the day is $109,500, according to Coin Metrics.

— Jesse Pound

