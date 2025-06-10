Asia-Pacific markets mostly climb on optimism over progress in U.S.-China trade talks

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly climbed Wednesday as investors continue to track trade discussions between the U.S. and China, which U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick described as being "productive."

The superpowers have reached an agreement on trade, representatives from both sides said.

"We have reached a framework to implement the Geneva consensus and the call between the two presidents," Lutnick told reporters. That echoed comments made to reporters by Li Chenggang, China's international trade representative and a vice minister at China's Commerce Ministry.

The talks had continued for a second day in London on Tuesday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he was departing the ongoing trade talks, but Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer would remain to continue the negotiations. Discussions could extend into Wednesday if needed, Lutnick said previously.

Mainland China's CSI 300 index started the day 0.13% higher while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index moved up 0.5%.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.32% while the broader Topix index was flat.

In South Korea, the Kospi index advanced 0.41%, while the small-cap Kosdaq popped 1.34%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 increased by 0.28%, surpassing its record-high close in the previous session.

U.S. stock futures were near the flatline in early Asian hours, as investors waited for more insight on trade discussions, as well as the release of May's U.S. consumer inflation report.

Overnight stateside, all three key benchmarks rose on hopes for a positive resolution on the trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 105.11 points, or 0.25%, and closed at 42,866.87. The S&P 500 rose 0.55% to end at 6,038.81, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.63% and settled at 19,714.99. It was the third positive session for both indexes.

— CNBC's Kevin Breuninger, Pia Singh, Alex Harring contributed to this report.

‘The world has been asleep’ while China built an absolute monopoly in rare earths: Victory Metals CEO

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has signaled that the new framework agreement between the U.S. and China could clarify restrictions surrounding rare earths and magnets.

Heavy rare earths such as scandium and hafnium are particularly valued for their applications in clean energy, aerospace, and defense technologies.

While the U.S. does maintain some strategic stockpiles, its current reserves fall far short of the long-term needs of its defense contractors, making China's dominance in the rare earth supply chain a significant point of vulnerability.

"The world has been asleep" while China has built an absolute monopoly in rare earths, Brendan Clark, CEO of Australia-based Victory Metals told CNBC's 'Squawk Box Asia' on Wednesday.

Still, he noted that the ongoing dialogue around rare earth security has meaningfully shifted the focus into mining processes.

Emphasizing the need to invest in downstream capabilities and expand domestic mining operations, Clark added that public and private forays into the space is set to increase.

The U.S. Department of Defense has also set a target to phase out the procurement of certain China-made magnets by 2027, as part of a broader push to de-risk supply chains critical to national security.

— Celestine Iyer

Australian stocks extend gains to fresh record high

Australian stocks extended their gains for a second day, surpassing their record-high close from the previous session.

The 200-stock benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.46% to 8,626.9 as at 10.57 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time.

The benchmark's strong moves come as trade negotiations between the U.S. and China are showing signs of progress.

China is the top export destination for Australian goods, and investors are hoping that a positive outcome from the trade talks would spur economic activity down under.

Gains were led by stocks in the banking, mining and energy sectors.

The country's big four banks rallied, with shares in National Australia Bank gaining 0.46%, Commonwealth Bank adding 0.37%, Macquarie Group up 0.35%, and Westpac Banking up 0.3%.

In the energy sector, shares in Woodside Energy and Santos, two of Australia's top oil and gas companies, increased 2.23% and 1.05%, respectively.

Elsewhere, shares in major miners rose, thanks in large part to an increase in spot gold. BHP Group surged 1.91%, Fortescue advanced 1.72% and Rio Tinto moved up 0.45%.

— Amala Balakrishner