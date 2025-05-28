Asia-Pacific markets set to mostly climb as investors await Bank of Korea decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to mostly climb Thursday as investors look toward the Bank of Korea decision.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was set to open higher, with the futures contract in Chicago at 38,350 while its counterpart in Osaka last traded at 37,840 against the index's last close of 37,722.4.

Futures tied to Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index stood at 8,430, pointing to a higher open than its last close of 8,396.9.

Hong Kong markets are poised to slip slightly with futures tied to the Hang Seng index at 23,132, compared to the benchmark's last close of 23,258.31.

Investors are expected to keep an eye on the outcome of the Bank of Korea's meeting decision, as well as Asian chip stocks, after Nvidia posted stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue on Wednesday, driven by a 73% year-over-year surge in its data center business.

U.S. futures rose Wednesday night, buoyed by a strong earnings report from artificial intelligence heavyweight Nvidia.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose 0.8%, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 1.2%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 206 points, or 0.5%.

Overnight, the three major stock averages closed lower as investors parsed the latest earnings reports and Federal Reserve meeting minutes.

The S&P 500 slid 0.56% to end at 5,888.55, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.51% and settled at 19,100.94. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 244.95 points, or 0.58%, and closed at 42,098.70.

— CNBC's Alex Harring, Sarah Min and Pia Singh contributed to this report

— Alex Harring