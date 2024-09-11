Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Asia-Pacific markets slip as investors assess South Korea unemployment data, U.S. presidential debate

By Anniek Bao,CNBC

View of the headquarters of the Bank of Japan in Tokyo.
Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • South Korea reported that August unemployment fell to 2.4%, the lowest level since 1999, when the data series commenced, according to Statistics Korea.
  • The televised presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris is the immediate focus for investors
The upscale shopping district of Ginza in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, May 4, 2024. 
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The upscale shopping district of Ginza in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, May 4, 2024. 

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Asia-Pacific markets were lower on Wednesday, even as key Wall Street benchmarks rose ahead of the U.S. August consumer inflation report due Wednesday.

Traders in Asia parsed economic data from Japan and South Korea. South Korea reported that unemployment fell to 2.4% in August, the lowest level since 1999, when the data series commenced, according to Statistics Korea.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The Reuters Tankan survey, a monthly poll that tracks business sentiment in Japan, showed that business confidence in big manufacturers dipped to plus 4 in September, a seven-month low, from plus 10 in August. The sentiment for non-manufacturers declined for a third consecutive month to plus 23, from plus 24.

Bank of Japan board member Junko Nakagawa said Wednesday the central bank would continue to raise interest rates if the economy and inflation move in line with the bank's forecasts.

"When considering adjusting the degree of monetary easing further, we must look back upon market developments after our policy shift in July, and carefully assess how the market's changes affect our economy and price outlook," she said.

Money Report

news 5 mins ago

Ireland now needs to decide what it will do with 13 billion euros in back taxes from Apple

news 10 mins ago

Japanese wage growth to surpass inflation for the first time in over 30 years, says asset management firm

The Japanese yen strengthened to its highest level since January against the U.S. dollar to trade at 141.68.

Investors also assessed the U.S. presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. The two presidential candidates have yet to agree on a second debate, meaning the event might have been their only face-off before Election Day.

Separately, the Federal Trade Commission has warned Japanese retail company Seven & i that it may probe its potential deal with Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard, Reuters reported, citing two sources.

Seven & i recently rejected Couch-Tard's proposal, partially over U.S. antitrust concerns. The company's shares fell nearly 2% Wednesday morning.

Chipmaking powerhouse Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp announced its August revenue of 250.87 billion New Taiwan Dollars ($7.8 billion), increasing 33% year-on-year while dropping 2.4% from July.

The company's shares declined marginally after the monthly revenue release.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was 0.72% down and the broad-based Topix was 0.84% lower, extending a six-day losing streak.

South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.2%, while the small-cap Kosdaq rose 1.61%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.24%.

Hong Kong Hang Seng index declined 1.2% and the mainland China's CSI 300 Index was down marginally.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks wavered through Tuesday's trading session, with two of the three major U.S. indexes ending in the green, as traders are betting that a widely anticipated interest rate cut at the Federal Reserve September meeting would assuage concerns over a weakening economy.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.45% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.84%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.23%.

—CNBC's Brian Evans and Pia Singh contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us