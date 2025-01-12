Asia-Pacific markets open lower after strong U.S. jobs report clouds Fed rate-cut path

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets opened lower Monday, after U.S. jobs report on Friday dampened investors' hopes for early interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.84% lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures last traded at 18,971, lower than the HSI's Friday close of 19,064.29.

Japan markets are closed for a holiday. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.4% in its first hour of trade, while the Kosdaq dipped 0.3%.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

China is slated to release its December trade data later in the day, while India is expected to report its inflation numbers.

Investors in Asia will continue to keep an eye on Chinese bond yields after the country's central bank suspended purchases of government bonds last Friday. China's 10-year bond yield plunged to a record low this month.

The country's onshore yuan hit a 16-month low against the dollar last week, while the offshore yuan has been on a multi-month slide since last September. China's benchmark index, CSI 300, closed at its lowest level since September 2024 on Friday.

Looking to the rest of this week, the Bank of Korea is expected to meet this Thursday, and Australia is slated to post its unemployment rate for December on the same day. China will be posting its GDP for the fourth quarter of 2024 on Friday, alongside retail sales and industrial output data.

U.S. stocks dropped Friday after a hot jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 696.75 points, or 1.63%, to close at 41,938.45. The S&P 500 slid 1.54% to 5,827.04, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.63% to 19,161.63. Friday's losses pushed the major benchmarks into the red for 2025.

U.S. payrolls grew by 256,000 in December, while economists polled by Dow Jones expected to see an increase of 155,000. The unemployment rate, which was projected to remain at 4.2%, fell to 4.1% during the month. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note spiked to its highest level since late 2023 after the report.

—CNBC's Pia Singh and Sean Conlon contributed to this report.

Oil prices extend rally following U.S. sanctions on Russian oil

Oil prices extended their rally after the U.S. Treasury Department announced broad sanctions targeting Russia's energy sector.

Global benchmark Brent rose 1.76% to trade at $81.16 a barrel, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures advanced 1.89% to $78.02 per barrel.

Goldman Sachs estimates that the vessels targeted by the sanctions amounted to 25% of Russia's energy exports, with the majority being crude oil.

However, the investment bank believes that the incoming Trump administration will want to avoid significant drops in Russian volumes given its ambition for lower energy prices in the U.S., analysts wrote in a note after.

— Lee Ying Shan

Major U.S. indexes end Friday lower

Stocks fell on Friday, putting the three major indexes in the red for the week.

The S&P 500 shed 1.54% to close at 5,827.04. The Nasdaq Composite lost 1.63% to end the session at 19,161.63. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 696.75 points, or 1.63%, to close at 41,938.45.

— Pia Singh

Crude prices close at highest level since October after U.S. imposes Russia oil sanctions

Oil prices jumped on Friday after the U.S. Treasury Department announced sweeping sanctions against Russia's oil industry.

Brent gained $2.84, or 3.69%, to close at $79.76 per barrel, while U.S. crude oil advanced $2.65, or 3.58%, to settle at $76.57 per barrel. The benchmarks closed at their highest levels since Oct. 7.

The sanctions target Russian oil companies Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas and their subsidiaries, more than 180 tankers, and more than a dozen Russian energy officials and executives. The sanctioned executives include Gazprom Neft CEO Aleksandr Valeryevich Dyukov.

— Spencer Kimball