Asia-Pacific markets open mixed after Wall Street benchmarks hit new records despite global political chaos

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets opened mostly higher on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street as all three major stock indexes notched record highs.

Investors in Asia will continue to monitor the political situation in South Korea. Less than a day after he declared martial law, lawmakers in the country filed a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.

South Korea released its revised gross domestic product in the third quarter, which showed the economy expanding 0.1% quarter-on-quarter, and 1.5% on an annual basis. The figure was the same as advanced estimates.

South Korea's market opened higher but quickly lost momentum. The Kospi fell marginally by 0.39% while Kosdaq lost 0.69%

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.22% higher.

Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 0.88%, while the Topix rose 0.27%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 19,622, lower than the HSI's last close of 19,742.46.

In the U.S. on Wednesday, all three major indexes hit all-time highs during the session and closed at records, with tech shares leading the gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 308.51 points, or 0.69%, to 45,014.04, crossing the 45,000 threshold for the first time.

The S&P 500 broad market index gained 0.61% to close at 6086.49, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.3% to close at 19,735.12.

A rally came as investors digested Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments Wednesday that the recent strength of the U.S. economy means U.S. central bank can afford to be "a little more cautious."

Investors are awaiting the U.S. November unemployment report, due Friday, which would provide some insights into the Fed's future policy moves. The next rate decision comes in two weeks, and markets are pricing in a roughly 78% chance of a quarter percentage point rate cut by the Federal Open Market Committee, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

— CNBC's Sean Conlon, Lisa Kailai Han and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report.

Korean won inches higher against the dollar

The South Korean won strengthened slightly 0.2% against the dollar on Wednesday. The dollar was last trading at 1,412.80 won.

The move higher comes a day after South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a martial law decree in a move that shocked the country and rattled financial markets. The won fell as low as the 1,442 won level Tuesday before the National Assembly had voted to lift the martial law declaration.

— Hakyung Kim

Stock futures open little changed

U.S. stock futures hovered just below the flatline Wednesday night.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 16 points, or 0.04%. Additionally, S&P 500 futures inched lower by 0.07%, while Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%.

— Sean Conlon

S&P 500, Nasdaq notch new closing highs

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended Wednesday's session by cinching new closing highs.

The broad market index added 0.61%, finishing at 6,086.49. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.3% to 19,735.12. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 308.51 points, or 0.69%, and closed at 45,014.04 — marking the first time the 30-stock index ended the day above 45,000.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out the stocks making headlines in extended trading:

Five Below – The discount retailer advanced about 11% after posting third-quarter revenue of $844 million, well above the $799 million analysts polled by LSEG had expected. Adjusted earnings also topped the Street's expectations. The company also guided for a fourth-quarter revenue range that encompassed the average consensus estimate.

Synopsys – The stock fell more than 6% after the company's fiscal first-quarter forecast came in lower than analysts were expecting. Synopsys expects earnings to come in between $2.77 and $2.82 per share, well below the $3.53 per share that analysts had penciled in, per LSEG. The company also guided for first-quarter revenues that were lower than consensus, forecasting between $1.435 billion and $1.465 billion in the quarter. Analysts surveyed by LSEG were looking for $1.631 billion.

Read here for the full list.

— Sean Conlon

