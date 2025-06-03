South Korean stocks rise 2% to lead gains in Asia after opposition leader wins presidential election

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets advanced Wednesday after Wall Street rose on the back of a tech rally, led by chipmaker Nvidia, with South Korea stocks leading gains.

Shares in the artificial intelligence darling advanced nearly 3%, extending Monday's gains and driving Nvidia's market-cap past Microsoft's for the first time since January. Chip companies Broadcom and and Micron Technology rose more than 3% and 4%, respectively.

South Korean markets rose as opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung won the presidential election. The Kospi index popped 2.23% to hit its highest level since August last year, while the small-cap Kosdaq advanced 1.18%.

In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 climbed 0.81%, while the broader Topix index rose 0.51%.

Mainland China's CSI 300 index inched up 0.20% at the open while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index moved up 0.80%

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.68%. Economists polled by Reuters expect the country's GDP for the first-quarter of 2025 — due later in the day — to rise 1.5% year on year, from 1.3% in the previous quarter.

U.S. futures were little changed after Wall Street rose on a tech rally and a better-than-expected jobs report showing that the U.S.' labor market is holding up despite concerns of risks stemming from tariffs.

Overnight stateside, the broad-based S&P 500 index added 0.58% to close at 5,970.37, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 214.16 points, or 0.51%, ending at 42,519.64. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.81% and settled at 19,398.96.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Sean Conlon contributed to this report.

South Korean shares surge over 1% to its highest level in 10 months.

South Korean stocks rallied Wednesday after opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung won the country's snap presidential election.

As of 9.40 a.m. local time, the Kospi index had popped 2.05% to 2,754.42, its highest level since Aug. 1 2024. The index has gained 14.57% since the start of the year.

Meanwhile, the small-cap Kosdaq index was last seen trading 1.4% higher; it has risen 10.46% since the start of the year.

Gains were broad-based across sectors, with strong moves seen in chipmaker SK Hynix, which rose 6.02%, SK Inc, which surged 5.63%, HD Hyundai, which gained 5.23% and Wori Financial Group, which advanced 4.92%.

Among the index heavyweights, Samsung Electronics was last seen up 1.06%. Shares of battery maker LG Energy Solutions increased 1.23% while Samsung SDI moved up 0.58%.

— Amala Balakrishner

South Korea's inflation slows to its weakest in five months

South Korea's consumer price index for May fell 0.1% from the month before and slowed to 1.9% year-over-year, data released by Statistics Korea showed Wednesday.

This marks its weakest pace of increase since December 2024 after rising 2.1% in April, and lower than the median forecast of 2.1% in a Reuters poll of economists.

This follows the Bank of Korea's decision to lower interest rates last week for the fourth time in its current easing cycle, to support an economic recovery clouded by U.S. tariffs.

— Amala Balakrishner