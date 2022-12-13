Asia-Pacific Markets Rise on Cooler Inflation Print, Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets traded higher on Wednesday, after stocks on Wall Street saw a second day of gains on an inflation print that came in cooler than expected.

Investors are also anticipating the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting. Traders are largely pricing in a 50-basis point increase, a slight decline from the previous four hikes.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.26% while the Topix was 0.24% higher. South Korea's Kospi also rose 0.7%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was just above the flatline.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The U.S. dollar index last stood at 103.98, and the Japanese yen slightly strengthened to 135.53 against the greenback. Greater China markets will also be closely watched as a key economic policy meeting in the country has reportedly been delayed while its capital city faces a surge in Covid infections.

Dollar falls on inflation data

The dollar index, which weighs the U.S. dollar among a basket of foreign currencies, dropped following the cooler-than-expected CPI data. It was last down 1.4%.

The dollar declined as expectations for inflation eased on the report, while Treasury rates tumbled at the same time. Meanwhile, gold and oil prices both rose.

The falling greenback could help multinational stocks with business oversees. Caterpillar and Boeing both rose in premarket trading, adding 2% and 3%, respectively.

— Alex Harring

CNBC Pro: Dan Niles is positive on this corner of tech, names two global stocks to buy

Dan Niles, founder and senior portfolio manager of the Satori Fund, told CNBC that he recently bought these tech stocks, and explained why he likes them.

According to Niles, the Satori Fund is up this year, beating the S&P 500 which has declined around 15% over the same period.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

Inflation rise less than expected in November

The consumer price index, a widely followed measure of inflation, rose less than expected in November, raising hope that inflationary pressures in the U.S. could be abating.

The index rose 7.1% year over year, less than a Dow Jones estimate for a 7.3% gain. Excluding food and energy, prices rose 6% on a year-over-year basis, less than an estimate for 6.1%.

— Jeff Cox

CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says his S&P 500 call is more bearish than most

Morgan Stanley Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson, who accurately called the 2022 sell-off, reiterated his call on the bear market bottom and said he was even more confident of his forecasts now.

Wilson, a prominent market bear this year, explained his reasoning in his latest report to clients on Dec. 12.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao