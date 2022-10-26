Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed; South Korea Economy Grows Slowest in Year

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed Thursday as investors digest economic data in the region.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was slightly lower in early trade while the Topix lost 0.29%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.46%. The Kospi added 0.7%, while the Kosdaq gained 0.57%.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.51% higher.

South Korea's third-quarter GDP grew 0.3% from the previous quarter, according to official advance data – the slowest growth since the third quarter of 2021. China is due to report industrial profits for September and the Bank of Japan begins its two-day meeting on monetary policy Thursday.

In corporate news, Samsung Electronics announced its third quarter earnings after releasing estimates earlier this month.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Nasdaq fell 2.04% to close at 10,970.99. The S&P 500 shed 0.74% to 3,830.60. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.37 points, roughly flat for the day and ending at 31,839.11.

Samsung Electronics sees 31% drop in quarterly profit

Samsung Electronics reported a 31.39% drop in profits for the third quarter to 10.85 trillion won ($7.67 billion) from 15.8 trillion won in the same period a year earlier.

The company earlier released preliminary operating earnings and estimated that its profit fell 32%.

Shares of Samsung Electronics initially fell 0.7% shortly after the earnings release, before paring losses. It last traded 0.17% higher.

–Jihye Lee

— Weizhen Tan

South Korea's economy reports slowest quarterly growth in year

South Korea's gross domestic product rose 0.3% for the July-September period, the slowest quarterly growth that its seen in a year, according to Bank of Korea data — after growing 0.7% in the previous quarter.

The GDP growth was backed mostly by consumer spending and investment in facilities, which grew 1.9% and 5% respectively.

Compared to the same period a year ago, the economy grew 3.1%, slightly more than the 2.9% annualized growth seen in the second quarter of this year.

–Jihye Lee

Chinese onshore and offshore yuan strengthen

Chinese onshore and offshore yuan strengthened sharply against the dollar in Asia's afternoon on Wednesday.

Onshore Chinese yuan strengthened to 7.1880 per dollar from hovering around 7.3 levels, while the offshore yuan last traded at 7.2150 against the greenback after trading above 7.25.

–Jihye Lee

— Zavier Ong