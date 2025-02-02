Asia-Pacific markets slide after Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on several countries

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets opened lower Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump levied tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China over the weekend.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.86%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.84% at the open, while the Topix lost 1.75%. South Korea's Kospi dropped 2.32% and the small-cap Kosdaq traded 1.9% lower.

Chinese markets remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Caixin/S&P Global services manufacturing activity data for China will be released later in the day. The PMI is expected to come in at 50.5, according to Reuters poll estimates.

On Saturday, Trump signed an order implementing a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, and a 10% tariff on goods from China. Energy exports from Canada will face a reduced 10% tariff, which are set to come into effect on Tuesday stateside.

The U.S. conducts around $1.6 trillion in annual business with these three countries combined.

Investors will also be assessing the market impact of the India's Union Budget released over the weekend that offered a huge income tax relief to the country's middle class. The Indian government also pledged to reduce its fiscal deficit to 4.4% of its GDP for the year beginning April 1, a decrease from a revised 4.8% for the current year, amongst other measures.

Last Friday in the U.S., the three major averages closed lower. The S&P 500 shed 0.50% to end at 6,040.53, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 337.47 points, or 0.75%, weighed down by a decline in Chevron. The 30-stock Dow ended the session at 44,544.66. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.28% to 19,627.44.

—CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han, Alex Harring and Tanaya Macheel contributed to this report.

Bitcoin falls, gold rises in risk-off move after U.S. tariffs

Traders appeared to search for safety in early Sunday night trading after the U.S. hit key trade partners with hefty tariffs on goods.

Bitcoin dipped back below $100,000, losing 3.6% to trade at $97,554.24. Gold, a traditional safe-haven asset, ticked 0.3% higher to $2,842.60 per ounce.

— Fred Imbert

Oil prices pop after U.S. hits Mexico, Canada and China with tariffs

Oil prices began Sunday trading higher after the U.S. slapped tariffs on goods from China, Canada and Mexico — all key trading partners.

West Texas Intermediate futures were up 2% at $74.20 per barrel. International Brent crude climbed 1% to $76.42 per barrel.

— Fred Imbert

Stocks close Friday's session in the red

After a volatile session, stocks ultimately ended Friday lower.

The S&P 500 shed 0.50%, closing at 6,040.53, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.28% and finished at 19,627.44. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 337.47 points, or 0.75%, and closed at 44,544.66.

— Lisa Kailai Han