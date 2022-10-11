Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed Amid Fears of Slowing Growth; Bank of Korea Decision Ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Wednesday amid concerns over the global economy and ahead of the Bank of Korea's rate decision. Investors are also waiting for inflation data from the U.S. due later this week.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan was lower by about 0.2% while the Topix lost 0.15%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was flat.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.23% and the Kosdaq fell 0.33%.

South Korea's central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points to 3% on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll. The Korean won last changed hands at 1,432.30 per dollar.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 shed 0.65% to close at 3,588.84 after hitting a multiyear low during the session. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.10% to 10,426.19, its lowest close since July 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 36.31 points, or 0.12%, to close at 29,239.19.

— CNBC's Carmen Reinicke and Sarah Min contributed to this report.

IMF cuts global growth forecast for next year

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its global growth forecast for next year to 2.7%.

The prediction is 0.2 percentage points lower than its July forecast, and suggests that 2023 will feel like a recession for millions around the world.

– Karen Gilchrist