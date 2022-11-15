Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed as Second Day of G-20 Underway

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Wednesday as world leaders gather in Bali, Indonesia for a second day of the Group of 20 summit. Investors will be closely watching for more details after Polish authorities said a Russian-made missile killed two citizens and an investigation is underway.

The Nikkei 225 and the Topix in Japan were about flat. South Korea's Kospi inched fractionally higher and the Kosdaq added 0.13%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.22%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was slightly below the flatline.

Indonesia's central bank starts its two-day meeting. Economists surveyed by Reuters expect the benchmark interest rate to be raised by 50 basis points to 5.25%.

Chinese tech giant Tencent is due to report third-quarter earnings late in Asia. Separately, sources told Reuters that Tencent is starting a new round of job cuts. The news comes as tech firms around the world announce layoffs.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks gained after a measure of wholesale inflation signaled that the pressure may be easing.

Missile that killed 2 in Poland was Russian-made, Polish foreign ministry says

Two people were killed after a Russian-made missile fell inside Poland, the country's foreign ministry said early Wednesday.

The ministry said Russia was carrying out a lengthy attack on Ukrainian infrastructure when the missile struck the village of Przewodów, killing two Polish citizens.

The Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau called on the Russian ambassador for "immediate detailed explanations" of the incident.

Stocks close higher for the third day in the last four

The major averages rose Tuesday after another report signaled that inflation could be slowing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day up 56.22 points, or 0.2%, at 33,592.92. The S&P 500 advanced 0.9% to 3,991.73, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.5% to close at 11,358.41.

