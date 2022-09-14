Asia-Pacific Markets Slightly Up After Negative Session; China Expected to Hold Medium-Term Rate Steady

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific mildly rose on Thursday after Wednesday's negative session. U.S., indexes inched higher overnight and the producer price index showed a decrease in wholesale prices of 0.1% in August amid inflation fears.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan the Topix index was slightly higher.
The Japanese yen was last trading at 143.04 against the dollar after a reported "rate check" by the Bank of Japan.
In South Korea, the Kospi added 0.29% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was fractionally higher.
In China, the one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) is expected stay unchanged at 2.75%, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
Unemployment data for August is due out in Australia later Thursday and is expected to be unchanged from July at 3.4%.
U.S. 2-year Treasury yields hits 3.8% again
The U.S. 2-year Treasury note briefly rose to 3.8% again after reaching its highest level since November 2007 earlier this week.
Short-term bond yields, which are most sensitive to Fed policy, soared following the U.S. inflation report on Tuesday.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was also at 3.41% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was at 3.46%.
Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
–Jihye Lee
New Zealand's growth recovery driven by transport, data shows
Gross domestic product in New Zealand rebounded in the June 2022 quarter, growing 1.7% after shrinking 0.2% in the previous quarter, official data showed.
Transport, postal, and warehousing jumped 19.7%, driven by air transport and transport support services, while arts, recreation and other services grew 9%.
New Zealand eased Covid restrictions earlier this year, including loosening entry requirements for tourists.
— Abigail Ng
— Weizhen Tan