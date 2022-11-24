Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed; U.S. Markets Closed for Thanksgiving

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed as investors digest economic data from the region, including Tokyo's consumer price index and Singapore's final gross domestic product readings. Markets in the U.S. were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and will close early on Friday.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia rose 0.15%. The Nikkei 225 fell 0.32% and the Topix also fell 0.21%. In South Korea, the Kospi fell 0.22%.

China's reported Covid cases continued to rise Thursday. Zhengzhou, where protests took place at Apple supplier Foxconn's iPhone factory, said it would conduct mass testing.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Stocks in Malaysia closed more than 4% higher, with the benchmark index reaching its highest levels in more than two months after Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as the nation's tenth prime minister.

CNBC Pro: UBS says recession in 2023 will be an inch deep but a mile wide — and that’s not priced into stocks

Global economic conditions will shift next year and that's going to flip which markets and sectors underperform, according to the chief strategist of UBS Investment Bank.

"It's an inch deep but it's a mile wide," he said of the expected recession. "Global growth is at 2% and that is not priced into stocks," Bhanu Baweja told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Wednesday.

He also named which sectors he expects to outperform next year.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Jenni Reid

Malaysian stocks rose after state palace announces prime minister

Malaysia-listed stocks closed higher on Thursday after the the state palace announced Anwar Ibrahim as the nation's prime minister.

The benchmark KLCI index closed 4.04% higher following previous negative sessions, ending the session at the highest levels in more than two months.

Telecommunications group Axiata Group Bhd rose more than 12%, and Maxis Bhd rose 11%. Genting Malaysia climbed around 8% and rubber glove manufacturer Top Glove also gained 8% in the afternoon session.

The Malaysian ringgit strengthened slightly against the U.S. dollar and last stood at 4.5080.

– Jihye Lee