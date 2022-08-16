Japan Stocks Up After Better-Than-Expected Exports Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering updates on Asia-Pacific markets.

Japan stocks surged following better-than-expected export figures, ahead of other economic data from Australia, Singapore and New Zealand.

Japan's Nikkei 225 increased 0.76% while the Topix index added 0.83% after the country reported better-than-expected exports growth for July compared to a year ago. Its exports growth of 19% beat the 18.2% expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll, driven by a strong recovery in car exports.

Elsewhere, the Kospi is also up 0.33%, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia rose 0.03%.

Investors will monitor shares of Chinese food delivery giant Meituan after the stock plunged 9% on Tuesday, following a report that Tencent is planning to sell the majority of its $24 billion stake in the company.

Other economic data expected later Wednesday include Singapore's trade and non-oil exports data as well as Australia's wage price index. The New Zealand central bank, which has been aggressively raising interest rates to curb inflation, will also meet for its monthly rate decision.

Overnight, Wall Street closed higher as Walmart, Home Depot and Bed Bath & Beyond gained following stronger-than-expected results and forecasts. Consumer spending could remain strong enough to keep the economy from tipping over into a downturn.

U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, a tax, health and climate bill and a significantly reduced version of the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan he was pushing for last year.

Japan exports grew in July

Japan posted better than expected exports growth for July compared with a year ago. The growth of 19% beat the 18.2% consensus Refinitiv estimate, driven by a strong recovery in car exports.

Imports rose 47.2% in July from a year earlier, led by higher prices of imported crude oil and liquid natural gas.

"Japan's trade deficit widened to a record high in July but it should start to shrink over the coming months as supply shortages and commodity prices continue to ease," Capital Economics Japan economist Darren Tay said in a note.

"Motor vehicle production should continue to normalize as supply chain disruptions ease, while commodity price growth has eased even further."

New Zealand second-quarter PPI input and output figures higher than expected

New Zealand reported second-quarter producer's price index input and output figures came in at 3.1% and 2.4%, respectively. The data indicate that wholesale price inflation for the second quarter rose more than analyst expectations, but at a slower rate than the first quarter.

