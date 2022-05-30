Money Report

Asia-Pacific Stocks Mixed as Investors Await China's Factory Activity Data for May

  • Asia-Pacific stocks traded mixed on Tuesday morning.
  • China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for May is set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.
  • Markets on Wall Street were closed on Monday for a holiday.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Tuesday morning trade as investors await the release of official Chinese factory activity data for May.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan dipped 0.12% in early trade while the Topix index declined 0.14%. Over in South Korea, the Kospi hovered fractionally higher.

Australian stocks were little changed as the S&P/ASX 200 stuck close to the flatline.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.07% higher.

China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for May is set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday, as investors look for clues on the economic impact of Covid-related lockdowns on the mainland.

Markets in the U.S. were closed on Monday for a holiday.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 101.421 — still off levels above 102 seen last week.

The Japanese yen traded at 127.75 per dollar following yesterday's weakening from levels below 127.2 against the greenback. The Australian dollar was at $0.7191, continuing to move higher after climbing from levels below $0.71 last week.

