Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Asia-Pacific Stocks Set for Mixed Open After Dow and S&P 500 Notch Record Closing Highs

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Toru Hanai | Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Futures pointed to a mixed open for stocks in Asia-Pacific.
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed at fresh record highs overnight on Wall Street.
  • Investors will look ahead to U.S. retail sales data, set to be released Tuesday by the Census Bureau.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a mixed start on Tuesday following gains overnight on Wall Street that took the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 to record closing highs.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,695 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,660. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,523.19.

Australian stocks, on the other hand, looked set to slip. The SPI futures contract was at 7,509.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,582.50. Markets will continue to monitor the Covid situation in Australia, with the country's largest cities currently under lockdown.

David Einhorn's inflation bets are paying off. Here are Greenlight's latest moves

Jefferies picks the global robot and health stocks to play a population 'mega trend'

Wall Street analysts really love these five stocks in the Dow

20 strategists predict when stocks will have the next big tumble — and how far they'll fall

Overnight stateside, the Dow jumped 110.02 points to 35,625.40 while the S&P 500 gained 0.26% to 4,479.71. The Nasdaq Composite lagged as it dipped 0.2% to 14,793.76.

Investors will look ahead to U.S. retail sales data, set to be released Tuesday stateside by the Census Bureau. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are calling for a 0.3% decline for last month, following June's showed a surprise reading of a 0.6% jump.

Money Report

coronavirus 21 mins ago

Afghanistan Is a ‘Disaster,' But These Two Market Risks Are Higher on Invesco's Radar

United States 2 hours ago

U.S. Stock Futures Dip After Dow, S&P 500 Close at Record Highs

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.628 — still struggling to recover from a recent drop from above 92.8.

The Japanese yen traded at 109.28 per dollar, stronger than levels above 109.5 seen against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7338, following yesterday's drop from above $0.735.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsBreaking News: MarketsAsia NewsAsia MarketsWorld Markets
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us