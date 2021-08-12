Asia-Pacific Stocks Set for Mixed Start After Dow and S&P 500 Close at Record Highs

Futures pointed to a mixed open for Asia-Pacific stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed at record highs on Wall Street.

Australia's capital Canberra entered a week-long lockdown on Thursday after a Covid-19 case was identified in the community.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a mixed Friday start

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,085 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,110. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,015.02.

Stocks in Australia, on the other hand, looked poised to slip. The SPI futures contract was at 7,526.0, versus the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,588.20. Markets will watch the coronavirus situation, with Australian capital Canberra entering a week-long lockdown on Thursday after a Covid-19 case was identified.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 14.88 points to 35,499.85 while the S&P 500 gained about 0.3% to 4,460.83. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.35% to 14,816.26.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 93.035 — above levels below 92.9 seen earlier in the week.

The Japanese yen traded at 110.38 per dollar, weaker than levels below 110.20 seen against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7342, off levels above $0.736 seen earlier in the trading week.