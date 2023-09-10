Asia stocks start the week mixed, ahead of key data from China and India this week

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Most Asia-Pacific markets were mixed at the start of a week where key economic data from major economies will take center stage.

On Tuesday, India will release its inflation and industrial output figures for August, while China will announce its industrial output, retail sales, and most notably, house sale prices on Friday.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 1.45%, leading losses in Asia, but mainland Chinese markets were in positive territory, with the CSI 300 rising 0.1%.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.29% and the Topix was marginally higher.

South Korea's Kospi hovered just above the flatline, while the Kosdaq was down 0.12%.

On Friday in the U.S., stocks rose slightly, but logged a losing week amid renewed worries that the Federal Reserve may raise rates more than previously expected.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.14% on Friday to snap a three-day losing streak, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.22% and while the Nasdaq Composite eked out a 0.09% gain.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Brian Evans contributed to this report

CNBC Pro: What China slowdown? Three Chinese companies making big money globally

BYD and other Chinese electric car brands flocked to a German auto show in the last week to announce plans for the European market, where some already sell.

Car exports remain a bright spot in China's overall trade slump, customs data show.

Such overseas sales helped boost some sector earnings in the second quarter, despite an overall slump, UBS Securities' China Equity Strategist Lei Meng said in a note.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

Retail investor bullish sentiment jumped in latest weekly poll, AAII says

Bullish sentiment among individual investors regarding the outlook for stocks over the next six months surged to 42% in the latest week, from 33.1% last week, and the first time the measure's been above the historical average (37.5%) since early August, according to the latest American Association of Individual Investors survey.

Bearish sentiment sank to 29.6%, a four-week low, vs 34.5% last week. Neutral sentiment fell to a seven-week low of 28.2% from 32.4% last week.

Bullishness also climbed in the weekly Investors Intelligence poll of financial newsletter editors and advisors earlier this week, rising to 49.3% from 43.1% last week. Bearishness rose a touch, to 21.9% from 20.8%, while those in the correction camp narrowed to 28.8% from 36.1%.

Rising bullishness is a bad omen for contrarians who try and go against the investment crowd, as it can mean cash has already been deployed in the market and there's less firepower on the sidelines to push prices higher.

— Scott Schnipper

CNBC Pro: These 10 China-focused ETFs are up this year – and one is expected to go by nearly 40%

Chinese stock markets have failed to perform in 2023.

Major China-focused indexes have lost money for investors over the past week, this month, the past three months, the past six months, and the past year. Only patient investors who entered the market five years ago would barely be in the black.

CNBC Pro screened for ETFs and found 10 that have gained value this year in spite of the odds, and with the potential to rise further. Subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

JPMorgan trims Apple’s price target ahead of iPhone 15 launch next week

Apple has a challenge ahead as investors remain downbeat about the iPhone-maker's upcoming launch, according to JPMorgan.

Analyst Samik Chatterjee reiterated his overweight rating on the stock, but lowered his price target to $230. That still suggests substantial upside.

"We believe share price outperformance in the remainder of the year (particularly after a strong outperformance in 1H and underperformance between July and September) is dependent on beating what are now low investor expectations for the iPhone 15 launch," Chatterjee wrote in the Friday note.

Apple's shares edged up 1.2% on Friday after raking in losses earlier this week. CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Pia Singh

Energy outperforms as oil prices rise

The energy sector continued to outperform the broader market on Friday, as one major oil price benchmark broke back above $90 per barrel.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 1.3% in afternoon trading, and is up nearly 2% on the week. Shares of Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips rose more than 1% each.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures rose nearly 1% to trade at $90.77 per barrel. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude futures saw a similar gain, trading above $87 per barrel.

— Jesse Pound

Treasury yields decline as investors consider interest rate policy path ahead

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as investors fretted over the possibility of further interest rate hikes.

At 4:12 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by more than two basis points to 4.2344%. The 2-year Treasury yield was over one basis point lower at 4.9422%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.

— Sophie Kiderlin