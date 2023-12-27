Japan stocks take a breather, Aussie shares hold near two-year highs

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Australia stocks kicked off Thursday on a positive note, hovering near two-year highs, while Japan shares fell at the open after rallying the day before.

Markets including Australia and Hong Kong resumed trading Wednesday after a Christmas break, both ending higher, while China stocks were buoyed by a rebound in online gaming stocks.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.33%, holding at its highest level since late April 2022. The index is set to end the year decidedly higher at 7.7%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.69% at open, after closing more than 1% higher in the previous session. The broader Topix index shed 0.45%.

Retail sales data from Japan showed a 5.3% growth in November, higher than a Reuters poll forecasting a 5% increase.

South Korea's Kospi opened 0.18% higher, attempting to cling on to gains from the previous session. The smaller Kosdaq inched 0.19% lower.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,733, pointing to a higher open compared with the HSI's close of 16,624.84.

Overnight, U.S. stocks finished higher Wednesday as traders kept an eye on the S&P 500's march toward record levels.

The S&P 500 inched up 0.14%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.16%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 111.19 points, or 0.3%, to finish at 37,656.52.

The Dow notched a fresh closing high, while the S&P 500 finished less than 0.5% off of its closing record of 4,796.56 set in January 2022. Along with the Dow and Nasdaq, the S&P is also enjoying an eight-week winning streak — its longest since 2017.

— CNBC's Samantha Subin and Alex Harring contributed to this report

A 'momentous' deal for Chinese biotech companies, BTIG says

BTIG's Justin Zelin said AstraZeneca's acquisition of Gracell Biotechnologies, which was announced on Tuesday, was "momentous," as it marked the first time a large multinational pharma company acquired a Chinese biotech firm. He sees the move as "bullish for Chinese biotech companies broadly."

"Despite recent volatility in Chinese biotech stocks, we continue to see promise in the innovation engine for China biotech, especially in cell therapies," he said. Zelin called out buy-rated Legend as an example of a company that could benefit if this becomes a bigger trend.

In midday trading, AstraZeneca shares were up more than 1%, while Gracell shares were flat. Legend shares slipped more than 1%, but the stock has gained 17% year to date.

Most analysts are bullish on Legend stock, with an average upside of 48% predicted, according to LSEG.

—Christina Cheddar Berk

Oil falls nearly 2% despite Red Sea worries

Oil prices pulled back on Wednesday after jumping earlier in the week amid concerns about disruptions to Red Sea shipping from attacks by militants in Yemen.

U.S. crude fell $1.46, or 1.93%, to settle at $74.11 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent declined $1.42, or 1.75%, to settle at $79.65.

The pull back comes after prices jumped more than 2% on Tuesday after Houthi militants claimed responsibility for a missile attack on a container vessel.

Repeated attacks by the militants in the Red Sea have raised concerns that global shipping could be disrupted, potentially impacting oil supplies. Those worries seemed to ease somewhat after Maersk and France's CMA CGM said they would resume shipping.

The U.S. is leading an international task force to protect Red Sea traffic.

— Spencer Kimball

Fed may have to change tone if inflation challenges path, Apollo economist says

The Federal Reserve may have to shift to more pessimistic language and hold off on lowering interest rates if inflation remains stickier than hoped for, according to Torsten Sløk, chief economist at Apollo Global Management.

"We're simply not done fighting inflation," he said on CNBC's "Money Movers." "And if we're not done fighting inflation, it means that all the negative consequences of fighting inflation — namely higher rates, higher cost of capital — will continue to linger."

Housing could cause stickiness in inflation, Sløk said, complicating the path to 2% price growth for monetary policy makers. He said the market may be "getting ahead of itself" in expect six cuts to interest rates next year, noting he anticipates just three decreases.

And the "pendulum" of commentary from the Fed could swing from dovish to a more hawkish direction, he said.

— Alex Harring

Appeals court pauses Apple watch import ban

Apple earned a small win in its ongoing patent battle with Masimo on Wednesday, when a U.S. appeals court paused an import ban on the company's smartwatches.

Apple halted sales of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches earlier this month in response to an International Trade Commission order that ruled its blood oxygen sensors infringed on intellectual property from the medical technology company.

The iPhone maker filed the appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Tuesday. The ITC has until Jan. 10 to reply to the motion.

Shares were last down 0.5%.

— Kif Leswing, Samantha Subin