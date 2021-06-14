Asia Stocks Rise After Major Wall Street Indexes Hit Record Closing Highs Overnight

- The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 both rose to all-time closing highs overnight on Wall Street.
- Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's June monetary policy meeting are set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Tuesday morning trade following overnight gains on Wall Street that sent the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to record closing highs.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.43% in early trade while the Topix index advanced 0.31%. South Korea's Kospi hovered above the flatline.
Australian stocks also rose, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.29%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded mildly higher.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.74% to an all-time closing high of 14,174.14. The S&P 500 also cruised to another record close, rising 0.18% to 4,255.15. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, dipping 85.85 points to 34,393.75.
Currencies and oil
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.479 — stronger than levels below 90.3 seen late last week.
The Japanese yen traded at 110.06 per dollar following a recent weakening from below 109.8 against the greenback. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.771, off levels above $0.774 seen last week.
Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.41% to $73.16 per barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 0.4% to $71.16 per barrel.
