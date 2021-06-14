Asia Stocks Rise After Major Wall Street Indexes Hit Record Closing Highs Overnight

The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 both rose to all-time closing highs overnight on Wall Street.

Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's June monetary policy meeting are set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Tuesday morning trade following overnight gains on Wall Street that sent the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to record closing highs.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.43% in early trade while the Topix index advanced 0.31%. South Korea's Kospi hovered above the flatline.

Australian stocks also rose, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.29%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded mildly higher.

Looking ahead, minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's June monetary policy meeting are set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.74% to an all-time closing high of 14,174.14. The S&P 500 also cruised to another record close, rising 0.18% to 4,255.15. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, dipping 85.85 points to 34,393.75.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.479 — stronger than levels below 90.3 seen late last week.

The Japanese yen traded at 110.06 per dollar following a recent weakening from below 109.8 against the greenback. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.771, off levels above $0.774 seen last week.

Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.41% to $73.16 per barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 0.4% to $71.16 per barrel.

Here's a look at what's on tap: