Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Asia-Pacific Stocks Slide Following Overnight Wall Street Losses After Hot U.S. Inflation Report

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

JUNG YEON-JE | AFP via Getty Images
  • Shares in Asia-Pacific were lower in Friday morning trade.
  • Markets in Japan are closed on Friday for a holiday.
  • A closely-watched U.S. inflation report released Thursday showed a faster-than-expected rise in prices and lifted the 10-year Treasury yield past 2%.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific fell in Friday morning trade, tracking losses seen overnight on Wall Street after the release of a hotter-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation report pushed the 10-year Treasury yield past 2%.

South Korea's Kospi fell 1% in early trade, with shares of automaker Hyundai Motor dropping about 2%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia declined 0.73%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.47% lower.

Markets in Japan are closed on Friday for a holiday.

Investors will monitor moves in U.S. bond yields on Friday, after the U.S. consumer price index for January showed a hotter-than-expected 7.5% year-over-year rise — its largest gain since 1982. The reading was also higher than Dow Jones estimates of 7.2% for the closely watched inflation gauge.

The benchmark U.S.10-year Treasury yield, which crossed 2% Thursday stateside after starting the year at 1.51%, last sat at 2.0346%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

Business 1 hour ago

Zillow Soars on Upbeat Outlook and Faster-Than-Expected Selloff of Homes in Portfolio

Business 2 hours ago

Soaring Used Vehicle Prices Haven't Cooled Demand Yet, Group 1 Automotive CEO Says

Keep these stocks out of your portfolio if inflation continues to rage

How to trade the 40-year-high inflation like top investors using ETFs

HSBC picks Chinese stocks to play a rising U.S. 10-year Treasury yield

Stocks could hit new wave of turbulence after 10-year hits key 2% level, Fed rate hikes loom

The major indexes on Wall Street tumbled overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 526.47 points to 35,241.59 while the S&P 500 shed 1.81% to 4,504.08. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lagged as it plunged 2.1% to 14,185.64.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 95.533 after recently dropping from levels close to 96 before bouncing from below 95.4.

The Japanese yen traded at 116.03 per dollar, weaker than levels below 115.8 seen against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar was at $0.7151 after recently falling from above 0.72%.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsBreaking News: MarketsAsia NewsAsia MarketsWorld Markets
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us