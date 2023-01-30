Renault Slashes Nissan Stake as the Automakers Overhaul Their Decades-Long Alliance

Automobile giants Renault and Nissan have agreed a sweeping restructure of their decades-long alliance, in place since 1999.

Automobile giants Renault and Nissan on Monday agreed to restructure their decades-long alliance, in a move that will see Renault transfer 28.4% of Nissan shares into a French trust, the companies said.

Voting rights in the trust would be "'neutralized' for most of the decisions, but the economic rights (dividends and shares' sale proceeds) would still entirely benefit to Renault until such shares are sold," according to the Monday announcement.

The deal still pends board approvals.

The carmakers first signed their coalition in March 1999.

