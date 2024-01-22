Bank of Japan expectedly retains its ultra-loose policy, trims core inflation forecast

The BOJ decided unanimously to keep interest rates at -0.1%, and stuck to its yield curve control policy that keeps the upper limit for 10-year Japanese government bond yield at 1% as a reference, according to a policy statement released Tuesday after a two-day meeting.

BOJ board members lowered their median growth forecast for core consumer price — which it defines as inflation that excludes food prices — growth to 2.4% for fiscal 2024 that starts from April, compared with 2.8% they estimated in October.

The market consensus is for the BOJ to abolish its negative rates regime at its April meeting at the earliest — once the annual spring wage negotiations confirm a trend of meaningful wage increases.

The Bank of Japan expectedly retained its ultra-loose monetary policy at its first meeting this year, while cutting its core inflation forecast for the next fiscal year.

Yields on the 10-year JGBs inched lower, while the Japanese yen strengthened 0.1% to 148 against the greenback. The Nikkei 225 equity benchmark briefly hit a fresh 33-year high before paring gains.

All the economists surveyed by Reuters expected the Japanese central bank to maintain its negative rate policy this month — making the BOJ the world's only central bank with negative rates. Governor Kazuo Ueda is scheduled to explain this decision in a press conference later this afternoon.

Japan's central bank believes this trend would encourage consumers to spend and lead to a more sustainable and stable inflation, driven by domestic demand.

In its quarterly outlook on the Japanese economy, BOJ board members lowered their median growth forecast for core consumer prices — which it defines as inflation that excludes food prices — to 2.4% for fiscal 2024 starting this April, compared with 2.8% they estimated in October.

The central bank also marginally increased the core CPI inflation estimate for fiscal 2025 to 1.8% from 1.7% forecast earlier. The BOJ stuck to its previous median forecasts for the so-called "core core inflation" — inflation minus food and energy prices.

Japan's core CPI slowed to 2.3% in December, easing pressure on the BOJ to normalize its policy — though this print has stayed above the BOJ's stated 2% target for 21 straight months now.

