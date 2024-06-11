Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Biden and Trump both want to extend tax cuts for most Americans — but paying for it could be tricky

By Kate Dore, CFP®,CNBC

Brendan Smialowski | Jon Cherry | Getty Images
  • President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump both want to extend expiring tax breaks for most Americans.
  • That could be difficult amid the federal budget deficit, policy experts say.
  • Fully extending Tax Cuts and Jobs Act provisions could add an estimated $4.6 trillion to the deficit over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Presumptive nominees President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have both pledged to extend expiring tax breaks for most Americans — but questions remain on how to pay for it.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Trillions in tax breaks enacted by Trump via the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, or TCJA, will expire after 2025 without action from Congress. This would increase taxes for more than 60% of filers, according to the Tax Foundation.

Expiring individual provisions include lower federal income brackets, higher standard deductions, a more generous child tax credit and more.

But the federal budget deficit will be a "huge sticking point" as the 2025 tax cliff approaches, said Erica York, senior economist and research manager with the Tax Foundation's Center for Federal Tax Policy.

More from Personal Finance:
Here's how much homeownership costs annually
Home equity is near a record high. Tapping it may be tricky
Is it a great wealth transfer or retirement savings crisis? It can be both, expert says

Fully extending TCJA provisions could add an estimated $4.6 trillion to the deficit over the next decade, the Congressional Budget Office reported in May.

Money Report

news 15 mins ago

WeWork emerges from bankruptcy, announces John Santora as new CEO

news 37 mins ago

OpenAI ex-employees worry about company's control over their millions of dollars in shares

The cost of extending major parts of the TCJA has grown about 50% since initial estimates in 2018, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

In 2018, the Congressional Budget Office estimated economic growth from the TCJA would cover about 20% of the cost of tax cuts. But the effects were smaller, studies have shown.

"There's no serious economist who thinks that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act remotely came close to paying for itself," said Howard Gleckman, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. "And nobody thinks that extending it or making it permanent is going to pay for itself."

Some TCJA supporters again say the 2025 extensions would pay for themselves via faster economic growth. But analyses from four organizations, including the Yale Budget Lab, Tax Foundation, Penn Wharton Budget Model and American Enterprise Institute, estimate only a 1% to 14% offset, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget reported in June.

Proposals from Biden and Trump

Trump wants to extend all TCJA provisions and Biden plans to extend tax breaks for taxpayers who make less than $400,000, which is most Americans. 

Biden's top economic advisor, Lael Brainard, in May called for higher taxes on the ultra-wealthy and corporations to help fund TCJA extensions for middle-class Americans. By comparison, Trump has renewed his support for tariffs, or taxes levied on imported goods from another country.

However, these policy proposals are uncertain, particularly without knowing which party will control the White House and Congress.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us