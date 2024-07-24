Biden says ‘defense of democracy' drove his exit in Oval Office address

The White House speech was the first time President Joe Biden addressed the nation since dropping out of the race against Donald Trump and endorsing Kamala Harris.

Harris has so far secured the endorsement of hundreds of Democratic lawmakers, raked in record levels of donations and started to catch up to Trump in the polls.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday night told the American public that "the defense of democracy is more important than any title," as he explained his stunning decision to drop out of the presidential election and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's nominee.

"I draw strength, and find joy, in working for the American people," Biden said from the Oval Office.



"But this sacred task of perfecting our union is not about me. It's about you. Your families. Your futures. It's about 'We the People.' "

"I gave my heart and my soul to our nation," Biden said. "I hope you have some idea how grateful I am to all of you."

Biden's speech comes three days after the 81-year-old president quit the race against former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, and threw his full support behind Harris.

"I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation," Biden said.

"That is the best way to unite our nation."

Biden, without mentioning Trump by name, nodded to the threat he believes the Republican represents to the United States if he is elected in November, and to the risk Biden would have run if he remained in the race.

"I ran for president four years ago because I believed and still do, that the soul of America was a stake," said Biden, who defeated Trump in 2020. "The very nature of who we are was a stake. And that's still the case."

But, the president said that in recent weeks it had been made clear to him that "I need to unite my party in this critical endeavor."

Biden said his record "merited a second term."

"But nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy," the president said. "That includes personal ambition."

Biden, who plans to serve out the remainder of his first term, which ends in January, returned to Washington on Tuesday after several days of isolating at his Delaware beach house, recovering from Covid-19.

Biden's decision to exit the race on Sunday during that Covid quarantine came after a weeks-long pressure campaign from Democratic lawmakers, donors and strategists calling on him to step aside after his stumbling June debate performance against Trump.

The debate fumble escalated lingering concerns regarding Biden's age and fitness to wage a successful campaign against Trump, much less complete a second presidential term.

Since Sunday, the Biden-turned-Harris campaign has been in a honeymoon phase.

Harris has secured the endorsements of hundreds of Democratic lawmakers and governing officials, including those who were previously floated as potential contenders to replace Biden at the top of the ticket.

Those names have now been ruled out as potential Harris challengers and instead are on the list to become her running mate.

Harris has also raked in record levels of donations online and from high-dollar donors. Her first several campaign rallies have seen more attendees than any the campaign has seen this election cycle. And she is starting to catch up to Trump in the polls, according to initial voter surveys.

Biden in his speech Wednesday gave his vice president another full-throated endorsement

"I made my choice. I made my views known. I'd like to thank our great Vice President Kamala Harris," he said. "She experienced. She's tough, she's capable. She's been an incredible partner to me. And the leader for our country. Now, the choice is up to you, the American people. "

Biden then reminded Americans about their power in the election.

"The great thing about America is here, kings and dictators do not rule," the president said.

"The people do. History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America – lies in your hands."

There were about 40 people watching Biden in the Oval Office as he delivered his speech, including members of his family.

When he finished speaking, those in attendance applauded for about a minute.