Billionaire Taylor Swift breaks vinyl sales record: These are her biggest milestones from 2023

Taylor Swift can't stop breaking records.

The pop superstar's latest release, "1989 (Taylor's Version)", sold 580,000 copies in vinyl during its first week, making it the fastest-selling vinyl record ever since the stat was first tracked in 1991. That's according to Billboard, which cited data from Luminate.

In fact, the 580,000 vinyl records represented over half of the 1.1 million copies of the re-recorded album sold between October 27 and November 1.

The massive debut helps her extend her lead over Barbra Streisand for most No. 1 albums for a female artist. Swift now has 13 No. 1 records to Streisand's 11.

But that's not all Swift has accomplished this year. These are all the milestones that the 33-year-old singer has hit in 2023.

Becoming a billionaire

A Bloomberg analysis in late October determined that Swift has officially entered the three comma club.

Her net worth — calculated by estimating the value of her five homes, earnings from music sales, streaming deals, concert tickets and merchandise, as well as the value of her music catalog — sits at roughly $1.1 billion.

This is her estimated wealth breakdown, according to the report:

Music catalog: $400 million

$400 million Ticket and merchandise sales: $370 million

$370 million Music streaming earnings: $120 million

$120 million Real estate portfolio: $110 million

$110 million Music royalties: $80 million

A record-breaking tour

Swift's Eras Tour is poised to become the highest-grossing tour of all time, earning a record-setting $1 billion in sales.

The tour is less than halfway done, with dates extending until 2024. Swift is filling stadiums around the world, with some tickets selling for tens of thousands of dollars.

Big screen blockbuster

Swift's dominance wasn't just limited to the world of music: she added movie theaters in for good measure.

The concert film of the Eras Tour became the highest-grossing domestic concert film ever in just its first weekend. The film has earned more than $200 million worldwide since its October 13 release date, and its $92.8 million debut was enough to make it the second-highest opening weekend ever for a movie released in October.

