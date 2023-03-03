Billionaire Warren Buffett Still Lives in the Same Home He Bought for $31,500 More Than 60 Years Ago

Billionaire Warren Buffett is famously frugal. In fact, the 92-year-old has lived in the same modest home for 65 years.

The Berkshire Hathaway CEO still resides in the five-bedroom home in central Omaha, Nebraska, he purchased for $31,500 in 1958, which is about $329,505 in today's dollars.

"He's authentic," says CNBC's Becky Quick, who has a longstanding relationship with Buffett and interviews him frequently. "Warren Buffett's authenticity really runs through because he lives what he says."

Buffett has continually touted the benefits of homeownership and called his home the third-best investment he's ever made in a 2010 letter to his shareholders. (His top two investments: wedding rings.)

The 6,570-square-foot house is located on a corner property in Omaha just a five-minute drive away from Berkshire Hathaway's corporate headquarters. The original 1921 stucco structure appears to have some additions as well. It's currently valued at about $1.2 million, according to Zillow's estimate.

Buffett doesn't plan on trading his Omaha home for a more luxurious one any time soon.

"I'm happy there. I'd move if I thought I'd be happier someplace else," he told the BBC's Evan Davis in "The World's Greatest Moneymaker" in 2009.

This house does just fine, Buffett says. "I'm warm in the winter, I'm cool in the summer, it's convenient for me," he said in the interview. "I couldn't imagine having a better house."

Buffett's many money quirks

Despite being worth about $106 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, Buffett isn't a big spender.

He only recently swapped his $20 flip phone for an iPhone 11 in 2020, even though Apple is Berkshire Hathaway's third-largest business, behind insurance and railroads.

Additionally, he never spends more than $4 on breakfast.

On his five-minute commute to the office, Buffett typically buys the same breakfast from McDonald's and orders one of three items: two sausage patties for $2.61; a sausage, egg and cheese for $2.95; or a bacon, egg and cheese for $3.17.

He explained how the stock market determines which item he orders in HBO's 2017 documentary "Becoming Warren Buffett."

"$3.17 is a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit, but the market's down this morning, so I'll pass up the $3.17 and go with the $2.95," he says in the documentary.

