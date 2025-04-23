Bitcoin heads toward $95,000, rising for a third day and turning positive on the year

Bitcoin rose for a third day in a broad relief rally after President Donald Trump softened his tone on China tariffs and ratcheted down his rhetoric against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The price of the flagship cryptocurrency was last higher by 2.4% at $93,660, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier, it rose as high as $94,499.86, its highest level since March 3. Bitcoin has now given back more than half of its losses since Inauguration Day and is hovering just under the flat line for the year.

"This recent surge primarily reflects a market seizing the opportunity to capitalize on a dip in an asset that consistently proves its value as a compelling option for portfolio diversification and hedge against macroeconomic uncertainty and U.S. dollar volatility," Joel Kruger, market strategist at LMAX, told CNBC.

On Tuesday, exchange-traded funds tracking the price of bitcoin saw a spike in inflows as interest in the cryptocurrency's potential as a hedge strengthened amid continued stock market turbulence and a diving dollar. Bitcoin ETFs logged $936.43 million in daily inflows, their biggest day since Jan. 17, according to data from SoSoValue.

Bitcoin's rally this week has forced short sellers to buy bitcoin back from the market to close their positions, thereby pushing the price even higher. In the past 24 hours, bitcoin has seen more than $300 million in short liquidations across exchanges, according to CoinGlass.

Demand for spot bitcoin has been contracting on a monthly basis, although that contraction has slowed in recent days, taking downward pressure off the price, Julio Moreno, head of research at crypto data provider CryptoQuant, told CNBC. However, he warned, the demand growth indicators have a ways to go before getting to late 2024 levels, which is what bitcoin would need to sustain its rally and see new all-time highs.