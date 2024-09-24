Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners to acquire software maker Smartsheet for $8.4 billion

By Rohan Goswami,CNBC

Smartsheet CEO Mark Mader.
Source: Smartsheet
  • Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners will acquire Smartsheet in an $8.4 billion deal.
  • The all-cash bid of $56.50 per share is about a 41% premium to the company's unaffected average share price.
  • The collaboration software maker went public in 2018 alongside other enterprise software companies, including DocuSign.

Collaboration software maker Smartsheet on Tuesday announced Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners will acquire it in an all-cash deal valuing the company at about $8.4 billion.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Stockholders will receive $56.50 per share, a 41% premium to Smartsheet's average closing price over the last three months.

The company had been gauging interest from potential acquirers for several months. Smartsheet went public in 2018 and sought to go head-to-head with other software companies like Atlassian.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

"As we look to the future, we are confident that Blackstone and Vista's expertise and resources will help us ensure Smartsheet remains a great place to work where our employees thrive," CEO Mark Mader said in a release. Smartsheet shares rose 6% on the news.

The transaction has a 45-day go-shop period, allowing Smartsheet to solicit other bidders. Barring another offer, the deal is expected to close by January 2025, pending shareholder approval.

Qatalyst advised Smartsheet. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley advised the private equity bidders.

Money Report

news 22 mins ago

Over 400 economists, former White House advisers endorse Harris, warn against Trump policy agenda

news 34 mins ago

‘We have much more on the way, if they will continue,' Israel's president says as death toll from Lebanon attack tops 550

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us