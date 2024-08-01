Block reports better-than-expected earnings for second quarter

Block reported better-than-expected earnings for the quarter but missed on revenue.

The company reported $6.16 billion in sales, versus the $6.28 billion expected.

The stock rose in extended trading.

Block beat on profit in its second-quarter earnings report on Thursday. The stock rose in extended trading.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Here is how the company did, compared to analysts' consensus estimates from LSEG.

Earnings per share: 93 cents adjusted vs. 84 cents expected

93 cents adjusted vs. 84 cents expected Revenue: $6.16 billion vs. $6.28 billion expected



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Block, formerly known as Square, posted $2.23 billion in gross profit, up 20% from a year ago. Analysts tend to focus on gross profit as a more accurate measurement of the company's core transactional businesses.

The company reported net income of $195.3 million, or 31 cents per share, up 91% from $102 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Cash App business, the company's popular mobile payment platform and a significant contributor to overall profitability, reported $1.3 billion in gross profit, a 23% year-over-year jump. Block, run by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, said its Cash App Card monthly active users increased 13% year over year to more than 24 million in June.

Block has slimmed down operations over the past year. In January, Dorsey reportedly said in a note to staffers that the company had laid off a "large number" of workers. This followed a round of layoffs in December.

The company raised its full-year guidance for gross profit, adjusted earnings and adjusted operating income.

Dorsey also announced that Afterpay CEO and co-founder Nick Molnar would be expanding his role at Block and will lead a "centralized sales function across Block, inclusive of Square." The position will report directly into the Block CEO.

— CNBC's Stephen Desaulniers contributed to this report.