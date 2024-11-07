Money Report

Block shares plunge 11% on revenue miss

By MacKenzie Sigalos,CNBC

Block shares jump on better-than-expected first-quarter results
Dado Ruvic | Reuters
  • Block reported weaker-than-expected revenue for the third quarter.
  • Revenue of $5.98 billion compared with analysts estimates of $6.24 billion.
  • The stock plunged in extended trading.

Block shares tumbled 11% in extended trading on Thursday after the company reported third-quarter revenue that trailed Wall Street expectations.

Here is how the company did, compared to analysts' consensus estimates from LSEG.

  • Earnings per share: 88 cents adjusted vs. 87 cents expected
  • Revenue: $5.98 billion vs. $6.24 billion expected
Block, formerly known as Square, posted $2.25 billion in gross profit, up 19% from a year ago. Analysts tend to focus on gross profit as a more accurate measurement of the company's core transactional businesses.

The company reported net income of $283.7 million, or 45 cents per share, after losing $88.7 million, or 15 cents a share, a year earlier.

The Cash App business, the company's popular mobile payment platform and a significant contributor to overall profitability, reported $1.31 billion in gross profit, a 21% year-over-year jump. Block, run by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, said its Cash App Card monthly active users increased 11% year over year to more than 24 million.

The company said gross profit for the fourth quarter will increase 14% to $2.31 billion.

Block's third-quarter earnings call starts at 5 P.M. Eastern time.

