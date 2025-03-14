Money Report

BMW posts 37% drop in annual net profit, warns of ‘subdued' Chinese demand

By Karen Gilchrist, CNBC

BMW's net profits slumped by more than a third in 2024, flagging "continuing subdued demand in the Chinese market."

Net profit for the year fell by an annual 36.9% to 7.68 billion euros ($8.32 billion). The print was in line with an LSEG forecast, according to Reuters.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

