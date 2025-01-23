Boeing details losses from labor strike, production issues

Boeing on Thursday released preliminary fourth-quarter financial results that were impacted by a nearly two-month labor strike last year and other issues at the manufacturer.
The company said it expects to post a loss of $5.46 per share for the fourth quarter. It said it expects its revenue to be $15.2 billion, less than analysts' expectations, according to LSEG estimates. Boeing said it likely burned through $3.5 billion in cash in the quarter.
Boeing will still release full results on Tuesday as scheduled.
This is breaking news. Check back for updates.
