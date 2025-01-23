Money Report

Boeing details losses from labor strike, production issues

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

An aerial view of the engines and fuselage of an unpainted Boeing 737 MAX airplane parked in storage at King County International Airport-Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington.
Lindsey Wasson | Reuters

Boeing on Thursday released preliminary fourth-quarter financial results that were impacted by a nearly two-month labor strike last year and other issues at the manufacturer.

The company said it expects to post a loss of $5.46 per share for the fourth quarter. It said it expects its revenue to be $15.2 billion, less than analysts' expectations, according to LSEG estimates. Boeing said it likely burned through $3.5 billion in cash in the quarter.

Boeing will still release full results on Tuesday as scheduled.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

