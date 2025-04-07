Bond yields tank around the world as investors take cover amid equity rout

Bonds are acting as a safe haven amid wider market turmoil, rallying globally as equity markets tank.

Even if U.S. President Donald Trump reverses course on some of his tariff policy, this would "only underline the unpredictability of the current policy environment which, itself, is a negative for confidence and risk appetite," Rabobank analysts said.

However, some caution that the bond rally may not be sustainable.

Global bond yields are cratering in the wake of U.S. Donald Trump's tariff announcement last Wednesday, as investors hunt for any safe havens as stock markets plunge.

The yield on Germany's 10-year bund — the benchmark for the euro area — has dropped from 2.72% on Wednesday to 2.59% on Monday afternoon. The yield stretched above 2.9% last month, as markets braced for a fiscal spending spree in Europe's biggest economy. Yields move in the opposite direction of prices, with a lower yield indicating greater demand for government debt.

"The Bund rally is unwinding the region-wide tightening of financial conditions," Rabobank analysts said Monday.

On recent market moves, they added: "If Trump were to reverse course in terms of last week's announcements, this may serve to mollify the current market panic but is unlikely to prevent a slowdown. This is owing to the fact that such a move would only underline the unpredictability of the current policy environment which, itself, is a negative for confidence and risk appetite."

Stateside, the 2-year Treasury yield has fallen to its lowest level since September 2022, last seen around 3.58%. A sharp drop in the 10-year yield slowed Monday, with the rate nearly steady but still holding below the 4% mark, where it last traded in October 2024.

Government borrowing costs also tumbled in Asia. Japan's 10-year bond yield on Monday hit a three-month low, coming off its biggest weekly decline since 1998, according to economists at Deutsche Bank.

Investors are parsing an extreme and unpredictable tariff policy and whether that will lead to a global growth slowdown, a U.S. recession, or changes in the path of central bank policy.

''The big flight to cash continues as investors seek a shelter for their money amid the tariff storm," Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said Monday.

"Banks are seen as barometers for economic health, and given the steep losses, red lights are flashing about a looming global recession. These warnings are also showing up in the bond markets. Falling treasury yields are an indication that the chance of recession is increasingly being priced in."

George Lagarias, chief economist at Forvis Mazars, said bonds were still acting as a safe haven while an "overbought global equity market" sells off on volatility.

"Bonds have been in a very bad bear market since 2021, this is the firm time they're rallying properly," he told CNBC by phone.

He added that there were nevertheless several reasons why the bonds rally may not prove sustainable.

"One is if things stabilize and there's no need to run toward safety. Events are very news-driven right now and within a week things could change. Inflation is still there, it's still a problem, so do you want to be in bonds long-term if you fear inflation in the U.S?" Lagarias said.

"Another is if banks, to alleviate pressure on their balance sheet and take advantage of the bond rally, bring bonds out of 'held to maturity' into 'available for sale,' essentially meaning more bonds on offer and so more supply pressures."

In the end, he said, "We could also see central banks affirming their presence, their put. They could do it verbally, extend credit lines, buy bonds, lower interest rates or say they will. If you're riding the bond market you need to look out for these catalysts."