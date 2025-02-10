BP shares pop 7% after reports activist hedge fund Elliott has taken a stake in the struggling British oil major

BP shares jumped at the market open, following weekend reports that activist investor Elliott Management has built a stake in the struggling oil major.

BP shares jumped at the market open following weekend reports that activist investor Elliott Management has built a stake in the struggling oil major and could pressure the energy company to shift gears on its core oil and gas businesses.

BP stock was up 7.14% at 8:41 a.m. London time.

The British oil major, which is set to unveil its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, last month issued a trading update warning of higher corporate costs, lower fourth-quarter realized refining margins and one-off charges linked to its bio-ethanol acquisition.

