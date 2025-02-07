Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Britain orders Apple to give it access to encrypted accounts: Washington Post

By Ryan Browne, CNBC

People lined up outside of Apple Store on University Ave. in Palo Alto, California, United States on September 20, 2024 as Apple’s iPhone 16 sales officially begins. 
Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu | Getty Images
  • Britain's Home Office ordered Apple last month to create a technical "backdoor" that would let officials view encrypted material uploaded to the cloud, the Washington Post reported Friday.
  • Governments in the U.S., U.K. and EU have long expressed dissatisfaction with this set up, arguing it enables criminals, terrorists and sex offenders to conceal illicit activity.
  • Tech firms — including Apple — have pushed back on attempts to undermine encryption, saying it would weaken user privacy.

The U.K. has ordered Apple to provide officials access to users' encrypted accounts, the Washington Post reported Friday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Britain's Home Office, which handles immigration and security, last month issued an order to Apple requiring a technical "backdoor" that would allow officials to view fully encrypted material uploaded to the cloud software, the Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

"We do not comment on operational matters, including for example confirming or denying the existence of any such notices," a Home Office spokesperson.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Apple did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

The iPhone maker gives users the ability to store all their photos, messages, documents and more on its encrypted iCloud service — Apple's iCloud is end-to-end encrypted, meaning only the owner of the material can view it.

Governments in the U.S., U.K. and EU have long expressed dissatisfaction with this setup, arguing it enables criminals, terrorists and sex offenders to conceal illicit activity. In the U.K., the Investigatory Powers Act of 2016 empowers the government to compel tech companies to weaken their encryption technologies through so-called "backdoors."

Money Report

news 4 mins ago

35-year-old making $49,000/month in passive income: 6 online tools I can't live without

news 12 mins ago

DOGE chief Musk asks X users if staffer who quit over racist tweets should be rehired

Tech firms — including Apple — have pushed back on attempts to undermine encryption, saying it would weaken user privacy.

Click here to read the full story from the Washington Post.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us