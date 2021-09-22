Britney Spears Conservatorship: Ex-Prosecutor Predicts Timeline for When Jamie Spears May Be Removed

Britney Spears stated in court documents Wednesday, for the first time, that her father, Jamie Spears, should be removed from the conservatorship.

She had previously asked a judge for it in a court hearing, but Wednesday's filing is a new step that makes it official.

Ex-prosecutor David Henderson told host Shepard Smith that before eliminating the conservatorship, “the judge is probably going to want to hear testimony from an investigator.”

Former prosecutor David Henderson predicted that September 29 would mark the day that Jamie Spears would be removed from daughter Britney Spears' conservatorship.

"I think this is one of those situations where you turn on the light, and the bugs scatter," the Civil Rights lawyer told CNBC's "The News with Shepard Smith." "I think that on the 29th, we can expect to see him removed."

Henderson explained, however, that the conservatorship will likely continue past Sept. 29.

"I think this is a situation that's closer to when you have a CEO who steps down, the company can still survive, so the conservatorship exists because the court has determined that Britney is not capable of taking care of herself physically or financially," said Henderson, a CNBC contributor.

The conservatorship has enabled Britney's father to control her life decisions and finances for 13 years. Jamie filed a petition earlier this month, and asked to terminate the conservatorship. He has repeatedly denied any misconduct in his role as conservator.

Henderson told host Shepard Smith that before eliminating the conservatorship, "the judge is probably going to want to hear testimony from an investigator."