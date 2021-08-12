Britney Spears' Father Agrees to Step Down as Conservator

James Spears agreed to be removed as his daughter's conservator, according to Britney Spears' lawyer.

This comes just weeks after Britney's attorney filed a petition to replace her father with Jason Rubin, a certified public accountant.

The singer's assets are valued at more than $50 million.

Spears has made several claims of abuse against her father, alleging he has used the arrangement for personal gain.

"We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others," said Mathew Rosengart, the singer's lawyer, in a statement.

Rosengart began representing the singer last month. As Britney Spears' new attorney, Rosengart filed a petition in late July to replace her father with Jason Rubin, a certified public accountant, as the pop star's sole conservator.

Rubin is a principal at Certified Strategies, a firm that has experience in estate financial management, elder financial abuse investigation, investment fraud investigation and securities litigation.

When James Spears encountered health issues in 2019, Jodi Montgomery, a licensed private fiduciary, was appointed in a temporary role within the conservatorship. Montgomery is reportedly onboard with Spears' desire to remove the guardianship and is well-liked by the singer.

When James Spears encountered health issues in 2019, Jodi Montgomery, a licensed private fiduciary, was appointed in a temporary role within the conservatorship. Montgomery is reportedly onboard with Spears' desire to remove the guardianship and is well-liked by the singer.

