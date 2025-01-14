Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Budget deficit rose in December and is now 40% higher than it was a year ago

By Jeff Cox,CNBC

A view from the United States Department of the Treasury building in Washington DC, United States on December 30, 2024. The US Treasury Department was cyberattacked by a Chinese state-sponsored actor in early December. 
Celal Gunes | Anadolu | Getty Images
  • The three-month fiscal year 2025 deficit rose to $710.9 billion, some $200 billion more than the comparable period in the prior year, or 39.4%.
  • Rising financing costs along with continued spending growth and declining tax receipts have combined to send deficits spiraling and have pushed the national debt past the $36 trillion mark.

The federal budget sank further into red ink during December, leaving the first fiscal quarter deficit nearly 40% higher than it was the prior year.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

For the final calendar month of 2024, the shortfall totaled $86.7 billion, which actually represented a 33% decline for the same period a year prior, according to a Treasury Department report Tuesday. However, that brought the three-month fiscal year total to $710.9 billion, some $200 billion more than the comparable period in the prior year, or 39.4%.

Rising financing costs along with continued spending growth and declining tax receipts have combined to send deficits spiraling, pushing the national debt past the $36 trillion mark.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Though short-term Treasury yields have held fairly steady over the past month, rates at the far end of the duration curve have surged. The benchmark 10-year note most recently yielded close to 4.8%, or about 0.4 percentage point above where it was a month ago.

At the same time, outlays during the first quarter were 11% higher than a year ago while receipts fell by 2%.

Interest on the national debt has totaled $308.4 billion in fiscal 2025, up 7% from a year ago. Financing costs are projected to top $1.2 trillion for the full year, which would top 2024's record.

Money Report

news 2 mins ago

There are 3 reasons it's hard to make friends when you're older, says author Mel Robbins: ‘You can't force those things'

news 27 mins ago

Crypto ETFs have big innovation opportunity in 2025, but demand may be weak

The government this year has spent more on interest payments than any other category but Social Security, defense and health care.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us