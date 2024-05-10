Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd says the app could embrace AI: ‘Your dating concierge could go and date for you'

Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd says the woman-focused dating app is embracing AI.

When discussing the future of Bumble at Bloomberg Tech in San Francisco, Herd, who recently stepped down from being the app's CEO, says Bumble will use AI "to help create more healthy and equitable" dating experience.

"You could, in the near future, be talking to your AI dating concierge and you could share your insecurities ... and then it could give you productive tips for communicating with other people," she says.

The idea of using AI to help you flirt isn't new. Tools like YourMove.AI and Love Genius use AI to craft daters more intriguing dating bios and messages.

In the United States, 1 in 3 men ages 18 to 34 use ChatGPT for relationship advice, according to a recent survey on AI platform Pollfish. Just 14% of women in the same age range reported doing the same.

Herd envisions Bumble taking AI technology a step further, though.

"There is a world where your dating concierge could go and date for you with other dating concierge ... and then you don't have to talk to 600 people," she says.

This prediction comes at a time when singles feel burnt out from swiping. Almost half, 46%, of Americans says they have had somewhat or very negative experiences online dating, according to 2023 data from Pew Research Center.

This new AI offering could curb some of that dating fatigue, according to Herd: "That's the power of AI if harnessed the right way."

