Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Bumble jumps 15% as dating company plans to axe 30% of workforce

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 27: Whitney Wolfe Herd, Founder & CEO, Bumble speaks onstage during Vox Media’s 2023 Code Conference at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel on September 27, 2023 in Dana Point, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Vox Media)
Jerod Harris | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
  • Bumble shares rallied after the company said it plans to lay off 30% of its workforce, or about 240 roles.
  • The dating app maker estimates that the reductions will help it save $40 million annually.
  • Founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, who stepped down as CEO at the beginning of 2024, returned to the role earlier this year.

Bumble shares rallied more than 15% Wednesday after the dating app company revealed in a securities filing that it intends to slash 30% of its workforce, or about 240 roles.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The layoffs will result in $13 million to $18 million in charges for the company hitting in the third and fourth quarters of this year. Management estimates that the reductions will help the company save $40 million annually.

Bumble said the cuts are part of a reconfiguration of its "operating structure to optimize execution on its strategic priorities." The company said it plans to invest savings into new product and technology development.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Shares of the dating app company have plunged since their debut on the public markets in 2021. Its market value has plummeted from $7.7 billion to about $538 million as of Tuesday's close.

Founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, who stepped down as CEO at the beginning of 2024, returned to the role earlier this year.

Money Report

news 17 mins ago

CDC vaccine panel holds first meeting since RFK Jr. put immunization critics in place

news 24 mins ago

21-year-old new grad has applied to ‘200 to 300 jobs' since fall: ‘I probably get, like, one rejection each day'

Along with the job cuts, Bumble updated its previously announced forecast for the current quarter.

The company now expects revenues to range between $244 million and $249 million, and adjusted EBITDA between $88 million and $93 million.

That's up from the $235 million to $243 million in revenue and $79 million to $84 million in adjusted EBITDA forecast with Bumble's first-quarter results last month.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us