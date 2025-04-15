Bunq, a neobank for ‘digital nomads,' accelerates U.S. expansion effort as profit jumps 65%

Dutch digital bank Bunq said Tuesday that it's applied for a broker-dealer license, in an initial step toward securing a full banking license.

Bunq will be able to offer most of its services in the U.S. with the exception of savings deposits after securing broker-dealer authorization.

The bank reported a 65% jump in profits year-on-year to 85.3 million euros ($97.2 million), boosted by an increase in interest income.

Dutch digital bank Bunq on Tuesday said it's filed for broker-dealer registration in the U.S. as it looks to further expand across the Atlantic.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Bunq CEO Ali Niknam said the broker-dealer application will be an initial step toward securing a full banking license. He couldn't offer a firm timeline for when Bunq will secure this authorization in the U.S. — but said he's excited for its growth prospects in the country.

Obtaining a broker-dealer license will mean Bunq "can offer our users who have an international footprint — which is the user demography we're aiming for — a great number of our services," Niknam told CNBC. Bunq mainly caters for "digital nomads," individuals who can live and work from anywhere remotely.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Bunq will be able to offer most of its services in the U.S. with the exception of a savings account after securing broker-dealer authorization, Niknam added.

Bunq, which touts itself as a bank for "digital nomads," currently has a banking license in the European Union. It has applied for an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) in the U.K. Bunq previously had operations in Britain but forced to withdraw from the country in 2020 due to Brexit.

Bunq initially filed for a U.S. Federal bank charter in April 2023. However, it withdrew the application a year later, citing issues between its Dutch regulator and U.S. agencies. The company plans to resubmit its application for a full U.S. banking license later this year.

65% jump in profit

Beyond the update on international expansion, Bunq also on Tuesday reported a 65% year-over-year jump in profit to 85.3 million euros ($97.2 million). That jump was primarily driven by a 55% increase in net interest income, while net fee income also grew 35%.

Similarly to fintech peers such as N26 and Monzo, Bunq has benefited from a high interest rate environment by pocketing yields on customer deposits sat at the central bank.

Bunq's CEO told CNBC that, while high interest rates have certainly helped, more generally Bunq is seeing increased usage of the platform and has been focused on cost efficiency from an operational perspective.

"Because we are so lean and mean, and because we have set up all of our systems from scratch ... we have been able to not only increase our profits, but also offer very good interest rates in the European market in general, and in the Netherlands specifically," Niknam said.

More recently, central banks in the EU and U.K. and U.S. have moved to slash interest rates in response to falling inflation and concerns of an economic slowdown, which can bite into bank earnings.

Niknam said he's not concerned by the prospect of rates coming down and expects potential declines in interest income to be offset by a "diversified" revenue mix that includes income from paid subscription products, as well as new features. Bunq recently launched a tool that lets users trade stocks.

"This is different in continental Europe to the U.K. We had negative interest rates for long," Niknam told CNBC. "So as we were growing, actually our cost base was also growing because we had to pay for all the deposits that people deposited a Bunq so I think we're in a great position in 2025

Bunq is coming up against heaps of competition, especially in the U.S. market. America is already served by established consumer banking giants, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup. It's also home to several major fintech brands, such as Chime and Robinhood.