BYD shares surge after EV giant announces new fast-charging technology

By Sam Meredith, CNBC

Brand new unregistered BYD electric cars are displayed for sale outside a BYD dealership, on February 20, 2025 in Bristol, England.
Anna Barclay | Getty Images News | Getty Images
A BYD Plus DM-i electric vehicle is seen on display at a showroom in the Jing'an district of Shanghai on March 11, 2025.
Hector Retamal | Afp | Getty Images
A BYD Plus DM-i electric vehicle is seen on display at a showroom in the Jing'an district of Shanghai on March 11, 2025.

Shares of China's BYD surged at Tuesday's open in Hong Kong after the company announced a new technology that allows electric cars to be charged at a far faster rate.

The stock was last seen trading more than 6% higher at 9:35 a.m. local time.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

