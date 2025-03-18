BYD shares surge after EV giant announces new fast-charging technology

Shares of China's BYD surged at Tuesday's open in Hong Kong after the company announced a new technology that allows electric cars to be charged at a far faster rate.

The stock was last seen trading more than 6% higher at 9:35 a.m. local time.
This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.
