BYD shares surge after EV giant announces new fast-charging technology

Hector Retamal | Afp | Getty Images

Shares of China's BYD surged at Tuesday's open in Hong Kong after the company announced a new technology that allows electric cars to be charged at a far faster rate.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The stock was last seen trading more than 6% higher at 9:35 a.m. local time.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.