Canada Goose beats estimates, pulls full-year guidance on ‘macroeconomic uncertainty'

By Ali McCadden, CNBC

Canada Goose jackets for sale inside a Nordstrom store in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Nordstrom will close its six Canadian department store locations and seven Nordstrom Rack shops, as CEO Erik Nordstrom said the company no longer sees a realistic path to profitability in the country, The Canadian Press reports. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Cole Burston | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Shares of Canada Goose rose around 8% on Wednesday after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates.
  • The luxury retailer said it will not be providing a financial outlook for the fiscal year 2026 due to "ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and dynamic consumer spending patterns brought on by the unpredictable global trade environment."
  • Canada Goose's revenue was up 7.4% from the same period last year.

Shares of Canada Goose rose around 8% on Wednesday after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates, though the company pulled its fiscal year 2026 outlook due to "macroeconomic uncertainty."

The luxury retailer said it will not be providing a financial outlook for the fiscal year 2026 due to the uncertainty, citing "dynamic consumer spending patterns brought on by the unpredictable global trade environment."

Nonetheless, Canada Goose said it "remains confident in the strength of the brand, the Company's solid financial position, and its ability to adapt to changing conditions."

Here's what the company reported for the fiscal fourth quarter compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

  • Earnings per share: 33 Canadian cents adjusted vs 23 Canadian cents expected
  • Revenue: CA$384.6 million (US$277.1 million), vs CA$356.4 million (US$256.8 million) expected

Canada Goose's revenue was up 7.4% from the same period last year.

Net income attributable to shareholders for the fiscal fourth quarter ending March 30 was CA$27.1 million, or 28 Canadian cents per diluted share, compared with a net income attributable to shareholders of CA$5 million, or 5 Canadian cents per diluted share in the prior year period.

As of Monday's close, shares had fallen nearly 14% year to date, hitting an all-time low last month after Barclay's analysts downgraded the stock and cut their price target. 

The luxury sector as a whole has shown signs of weakness, with major luxury players like LVHM, Burberry and Gucci-owner Kering reporting a slowdown in sales in the quarter.

Canada Goose, known for its luxury parkas and puffer jackets that can retail for over $1,000, has tried to expand into the non-winter category by offering products like rain jackets and warm-weather clothing.

Its eyewear collection, introduced in the fourth quarter, was the company's first online product launch. The retailer called the launch a "key milestone" in its "product category expansion journey."

