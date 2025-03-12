Canada to impose 25% retaliatory tariffs on $21 billion worth of U.S. goods

Canada will impose 25% tariffs on more than $20 billion worth of U.S. goods in retaliation for the Trump administration's steel and aluminum duties that took effect overnight.

Canada said Wednesday it will impose 25% tariffs on more than $20 billion worth of U.S. goods in retaliation for the Trump administration's steel and aluminum duties that took effect overnight.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The new tariffs cover steel and aluminum, as well as other U.S. goods including computers, sports equipment and cast iron products, Canadian Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc said at a press conference.

They will take effect Thursday, LeBlanc said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The new Canadian duties are on top of the 25% counter-tariffs that Ottawa slapped on $30 billion worth of U.S. goods on March 4, in response to President Donald Trump's imposition of broad-based tariffs on Canadian imports.

Those Canadian countermeasures remain in place, despite Trump issuing temporary exemptions on some of his tariffs on March 6 following a severe stock market sell off.

Trump's 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum applied to all imports of the metals, not just those from Canada. After they were enacted early Wednesday morning, the European Union swiftly announced it would slap its own tariffs on more than $28 billion worth of U.S. goods starting in April.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.